Marion rape suspect now faces child pornography charges

A Marion man accused of rape now faces child pornography charges after investigators discovered electronic files depicting underage victims, authorities said Thursday
Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jonathan Francis Schabilion, 44, address listed as Four Wheel Drive in Marion, with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Brown previously charged Schabilion with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense with a 32-year-old female acquaintance.
During that investigation, detectives discovered that Schabilion possessed a number of electronic files containing child pornography involving victims from 2-14 years old.
Schabilion was held on a $135,000 bond.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Schabilion has criminal record dating back to 1994, including convictions for breaking and entering, larceny, DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
