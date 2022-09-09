Marion man sentenced to prison for his role in deadly encounter

A Marion man will serve three-and-half to five years in prison for his role in a 2021 incident that left a deputy injured and another man dead.

On Aug. 22, 41-year-old David Steven Hylemon of Marion pleaded guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to accessory after the fact to attempted murder. A judge sentenced him to 44 to 65 months in the N.C. Department of Correction.

On Feb. 22, 2021, Deputy Adam Burnette with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Jeep driven by Hylemon in the Nebo community, according to a news release.

Carlton James “CJ” Adams, 30, of Neb, a passenger in the Jeep, fired a shotgun at Deputy Burnette while he was speaking with the driver.

Hylemon and Adams fled in the Jeep and crashed a short distance away, according to the incident report.

Deputy Burnette located Adams, who was still armed with the shotgun. The deputy shot Adams, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Hylemon was found hiding in a ditch and taken into custody. Deputy Burnette received minor injuries to his face and eyes from the shotgun blast. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation conducted the official probe into the officer-involved shooting. The agency presented its findings to District Attorney Ted Bell, who determined Deputy Burnette was justified in his use of deadly force.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the assault and attempted murder of Deputy Burnette and subsequently charged Hylemon.

According to a previous McDowell News story, Adams, the man killed in the encounter, was the subject of social media attention for several days prior to the shooting. A Facebook user posted several photos of Adams, claiming he had assaulted a relative, and asked others to call 911 if he was spotted.

"It's time to get this dangerous man off the streets and protect our citizens esp our children," read a Facebook post. "He has hurt countless people and nothing is being done to stop him, our voices need to be heard!!"

Another poster commented two days before the shooting, "He’s not wanted the cops just left from talking to him."

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender search, Adams had lengthy criminal record dating back to 2008, including convictions for assault, larceny, breaking and entering, breaking and entering vehicles and larceny of firearms.