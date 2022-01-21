Marion man sentenced to 55 years in prison in child pornography case

A forensic analysis of Ross’s seized cellphone revealed that he possessed 28 images of child pornography, which were screenshots taken during a livestream video chat. Furthermore, law enforcement located in Ross’s Google accounts additional screenshot images of the livestreamed sexual abuse of children.

Ross is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

U.S. Attorney King was joined in making Friday’s announcement by Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in North Carolina and South Carolina, and Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

“Ross’s lengthy sentence reflects the depravity of his actions,” said U.S. Attorney King. “Perpetrators who rely on the anonymity of the internet to skirt our nation’s laws and engage in webcam sex tourism, or any other lewd conduct harmful to minors, ought to know that federal prosecutors and our law enforcement counterparts will do whatever it takes to protect all children – within our borders and beyond.”