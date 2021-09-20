Marion man goes to prison for decades following drug trafficking convictions

A Marion man with a long criminal history is now in prison for decades following drug trafficking convictions earlier this summer, authorities announced in a news release on Monday.
A McDowell County jury convicted Wesley Clayton Rhom Jr., 32, of Marion, on two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
He received an active sentence of 450 to 564 months in the N.C. Department of Correction following the July 8 verdict. If he serves his full term of more than 46 years, his release date is November 2061. He is being held at Pasquotank Correctional.
On Thursday, March 5, 2020, detectives with the McDowell County Drug Enforcement were conducting surveillance on U.S. 70 East and Harmony Grove Road in Nebo as part of their ongoing investigation into reported illegal drug distribution.
Officers stopped a motorcycle driven by Rhom on Roland’s Chapel Road for a traffic violation, according to the release.
Rhom led detectives on a short foot chase before being apprehended. A search turned up 137 grams of heroin and 99 grams of methamphetamine, authorities said.
This investigation was a joint project by McDowell County Sheriff's Office, Marion Police Department, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney Ted Bell and his staff.
McDowell County Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan stated, “This is a testament to teamwork and collaboration. The partnerships that we have with other local, state and federal partners lead to these types of arrests and prosecutions. We are focused on those that prey on others addictions, and we will continue to come after those that are involved in the illegal distribution of controlled substances in McDowell County. With the assistance of our district attorney and his office, we are seeing successful prosecutions with significant sentences for those selling this poison.”
Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence added, “I greatly appreciate the partnerships that continue to pull together to work toward a common goal of reducing drug use in McDowell County. I would also like to express my thanks to all the law enforcement officers with every agency responsible for bringing this individual to justice. We all hear from concerned citizens about the issues that illegal narcotics cause and results never seem to come quickly as these investigations take months to accomplish. This press release is a testament that our officers from every agency care and take each case seriously all the way to the very end.”
Buchanan said there are resources out there to help drug users.
“Drug addiction is real, and we encourage those that are addicted to get help,” he said. If you don’t know what resources are available to you, check out our App under the “Resources” and “Community Directory” tab for some of those resources. If you are selling illegal drugs or assisting in the distribution of illegal drugs in McDowell County, you need to know that we will be seeing you soon … you could be next on our list. Drug trafficking organizations will not be tolerated in McDowell County.”