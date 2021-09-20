Marion man goes to prison for decades following drug trafficking convictions

McDowell County Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan stated, “This is a testament to teamwork and collaboration. The partnerships that we have with other local, state and federal partners lead to these types of arrests and prosecutions. We are focused on those that prey on others addictions, and we will continue to come after those that are involved in the illegal distribution of controlled substances in McDowell County. With the assistance of our district attorney and his office, we are seeing successful prosecutions with significant sentences for those selling this poison.”

Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence added, “I greatly appreciate the partnerships that continue to pull together to work toward a common goal of reducing drug use in McDowell County. I would also like to express my thanks to all the law enforcement officers with every agency responsible for bringing this individual to justice. We all hear from concerned citizens about the issues that illegal narcotics cause and results never seem to come quickly as these investigations take months to accomplish. This press release is a testament that our officers from every agency care and take each case seriously all the way to the very end.”

Buchanan said there are resources out there to help drug users.