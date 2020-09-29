Marion man facing four counts of child abuse

A man faces charges after leaving four sleeping children by themselves at a campsite, authorities said Tuesday.
Deputy Jared Cody of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Stephen Michael Blaylock, 36, address listed as Miller Avenue in Marion, with four counts of child abuse.
During the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 5, officers were called to Miller Avenue in reference to Blaylock possibly violating a domestic violence order not to be on the property of his ex-wife. Authorities on the scene discovered that Blaylock, at the moment, had custody of four children but did not have them with him.
Cody found the four kids sleeping inside tents at a campsite without adult supervision.
Blaylock got a $2,500 bond.
