Marion man facing drug charges now faces additional drug charges

A Marion man out on bond facing drug charges was arrested on additional drug charges after encountering a license check, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Robert Watson charged 48-year-old Steven Lynn Milam with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance.

Magistrate Chad Johnson set his bond at $400,000 secured.

On June 12, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Marion Police Department and troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol were conducting a license checkpoint on Sugar Hill Road. Milam was driving a car with a fictitious tag and did not have a valid driver's license, according to a news release.

A search turned up 80 grams of methamphetamine and cash.

Milam was out on bond after deputies had previously raided his residence in April of this year. In that raid, deputies seized 800 grams of methamphetamine. Milam has previous drug convictions, according to the state NCDPI database.