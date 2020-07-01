Marion man facing 12 child pornography charges

A Marion has been charged after investigators discovered he was in possession of child pornography, authorities said Wednesday.
Lt. Andy Manis of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Daylen Ross, 45, address listed as Landis Road in Marion, with 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Detectives received information that Ross was having inappropriate sexual contact with children.
During that investigation, they recovered numerous electronic files containing child pornography involving victims from 1-3 years old.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this case and these electronic files. If you have any questions or concerns, call Detective Andy Manis at 652-2237.
Ross is being held on a $180,000 bond.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Ross has a long criminal record dating back to 1997. He has been convicted on multiple counts of forgery, larceny, financial card fraud, breaking and entering, resisting an officer, DWI, drug possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.
