A man with a criminal history is back in trouble after an investigation into stolen firearms, authorities said on Wednesday.

Detective Kyle Gibson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Dylan James Matthews of Marion with felony larceny of a firearm, possession of firearm by felon, felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after breaking/entering. Matthews was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

On Feb. 7, deputies responded to a Marion residence regarding the larceny of two firearms. An investigation led detectives to Matthews, according to a news release. Both of the stolen firearms have been recovered. Matthews is a convicted felon and is prohibited by N.C. law from possessing a firearm.

According to a check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s offender database, Matthews has previous convictions for larceny, breaking and entering, drug possession and violation of a protective order.