Marion man faces drug charges

A Marion man picked up on a child-support warrant now faces drug charges, authorities said on Tuesday.

Lt. Kirk Hensley with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 27-year-old Christopher Jaren Forney with felonious possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in opium or heroin. He was held on a $85,000 secured bond.

According to a news release, on April 30, detectives with the Community Impact Team spotted Forney at a local store. He was arrested for an outstanding child-support warrant and a search of his person turned up methamphetamine and opioid pain pills.

A look at the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender website showed Forney has previous convictions for assault on a female, violation of a protective order, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and drug offenses.