A wanted man spotted walking down the middle of Jacktown Road had illegal drugs, authorities said on Wednesday.
Deputy Jared Tilson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Corey Allen Brasecker with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Brasecker was issued a $5,000 secured bond.
On the night of March 22, Deputy Tilson was patrolling the Jacktown Road area when he observed a male, identified as Brasecker, walking in the middle of the roadway. Brasecker was arrested for having several outstanding warrants. A search of his person turned up methamphetamine, according to a news release.
Brasecker has previous convictions for drug possession and larceny, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.