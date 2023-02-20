A Marion man was charged after a search of his home turned up guns and drugs, authorities said Monday.

Detective David Jones with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 57-year-old Roy Eugene Watts with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance and possession of firearm by felon. Watts was issued a $200,000 secured bond.

On Jan. 25, deputies searched Watts’ residence. The search turned up methamphetamine and guns. Watts is a convicted felon and is prohibited by N.C. law from possessing a firearm.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database shows Watts has a previous conviction in 2021 for felony drug possession.