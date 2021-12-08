 Skip to main content
Marion man faces child sex offense charge
Marion man faces child sex offense charge

A Marion man is accused of a sex act with a child, authorities said Wednesday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Billie Brown charged 61-year-old Kenneth Richard Litzenberger of Ridge Street in Marion with first degree sex offense of a child. He was held on a $600,000 secured bond.

On Nov. 20, a report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office alleging Litzenberger had inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 16. He was arrested by detectives on Dec. 6.

Litzenberger’s had a previous conviction for larceny in 1992 and a drug violation in 1993.

120921-mmn-nws-Kenneth Richard Litzenberger.jpg

Kenneth Richard Litzenberger

 MCSD
