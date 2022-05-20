Marion man faces charges after traffic stop

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 31-year-old Randy Audwin Hooper Jr. of Marion with felonious possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, felonious obstruction of justice and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to a news release, on April 21, detectives with the Community Impact Team were working in the Nebo community when they stopped Hooper’s vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Hooper tried to destroy illegal substances in his possession as detectives approached his car. A search turned up marijuana, synthetic marijuana and pills, according to the news release.