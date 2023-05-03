A Marion man faces a burglary charge, authorities said Wednesday.
Deputy Angel Hernandez with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 30-year-old Tyler Brinn of Marion with felonious burglary. Brinn was issued a $100,000 secured bond.
On April 26, Deputies responded to a Marion residence for a possible burglary in progress, according to a news release. They searched the residence and located Brinn attempting to flee the scene from the basement area. Brinn was detained and taken into custody.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety listed no previous convictions for Brinn.