Marion man charged with weapons-related crimes

A Marion man faces several gun-related charges, authorities said Monday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Shanon Smith charged 23-year-old Nikalus Cain Hare of Marion with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and going armed to the terror of the public.

He was held on a $50,000 secured bond.

“Our Patrol and Detectives responded quickly and was able to get this subject into custody without further incident. These types of scenarios can be very dangerous and keeping our citizens safe are always our top priority,” stated Sheriff Ricky Buchanan in a news release. “We also appreciate the assistance from some of our state partners during this incident, N.C. State Highway Patrol and N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission.”

On March 9, deputies responded to the area of Old Greenlee Road and Hidden View Loop for multiple reports of a domestic disturbance with gunshots.

Deputies located and arrested Hare at his residence without incident. A search of his camper turned up numerous firearms including a handgun believed to be used by Hare during the incident, according to the release.