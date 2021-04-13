 Skip to main content
Marion man charged with strangling woman during dispute
Marion man charged with strangling woman during dispute

14 Asa Jabar Goode.jpeg

Asa Jabar Goode

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man is accused of choking a woman during a domestic dispute, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Asa Jabar Goode, 31, address listed as Hill Creek Drive in Marion, with assault by strangulation.

Robinson and other deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Burma Road West early on the morning of Friday, April 9.

Upon further investigation, they learned that Goode choked a female during the dispute at the residence.

A court official set a $20,000 bond.

