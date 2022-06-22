 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion man charged with stealing copper

A Marion man is accused of stealing copper from a heat pump, authorities said on Wednesday.

Detective Michael Vaughn with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Brandon Lee Ost of Marion with felonious injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metal. Magistrate Chad Johnson set his bond at $20,000 secured.

In April, an Old Fort man reported someone had stolen copper from an industrial heat pump on his property. An investigation determined Ost was the culprit, according to a news release.

