Marion man charged with sex offenses
  • Updated
A Marion man has been charged with a sex offense involving an underaged girl, authorities said Thursday.

Detective Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Enrique Morales, 51, address listed as Circle EM Street in Marion, with taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger.

Morales is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage female acquaintance.

A court official set a $400,000 bond.

Enrique Morales
