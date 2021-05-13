Marion man charged with sex offenses

A Marion man has been charged with a sex offense involving an underaged girl, authorities said Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Detective Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Enrique Morales, 51, address listed as Circle EM Street in Marion, with taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger.
Morales is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage female acquaintance.
A court official set a $400,000 bond.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.