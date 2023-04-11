A Marion man found trespassing also had illegal drugs, authorities said on Tuesday.

Deputy Gioia Ballew with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 65-year-old Marvin Cecil Stewart Jr. of Marion with trespassing, communicating threats and felonious possession of methamphetamine. Stewart was issued a $5,500 secured bond.

On April 3, deputies responded to a Marion residence for a male subject trespassing, according to a news release. Upon arrival, Stewart was located and taken into custody. A search of him turned up methamphetamine.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database shows Stewart has on previous conviction for DWI.