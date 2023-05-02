A man who complained about crime in his neighborhood has been charged with filing a false police report.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 59-year-old Jeffrey Lee Black of Marion with filing a false report.

In addition, the N.C. Department of Insurance charged Black with felonious insurance fraud. Black was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

On March 5, Black reported two pieces of machinery had been stolen from his property. An investigation led detectives to discover the report was falsely filed and arrested Black, according to a news release on Monday.

In April, Black attended a Marion City Council meeting, speakging during a hearing on annexing property. Black complained about traffic and crime.

“Something is going to have to be done about Virginia Road,” Black told city officials.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database shows Black with convictions in 1988 for forgery and embezzlement commercial but nothing else since then.