A wanted man was charged with drug crimes following a traffic stop, authorities said on Friday.

Detective Matthew Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 48-year-old Fred Andrew Banks III with felonious possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Banks was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Detectives were patrolling the area of the U.S. 221 S Bypass when they stopped a vehicle for traffic violations, according to a news release.

A passenger, identified as Banks, had outstanding warrants out of Buncombe County. A search turned up methamphetamine, fentanyl and oxycodone.

According to the N.C. Public Safety's offender database, Banks has previous convictions for speeding to elude arrest, multiple drug counts, numerous counts of breaking and entering and larceny and DWI.