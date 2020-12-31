Marion man charged with breaking into vehicle

A Marion man is charged with breaking into a vehicle, authorities said Thursday.

Detective Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged David Eugene McKinney, 52, address listed as Lilac Drive in Marion, with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny.

On Friday, Nov. 13, a Rector Drive resident reported that someone broke into his Chevrolet Malibu and removed the center console, which contained prescription glasses and a phone charger.

McKinney was caught on tape at the residence committing the crimes.

McKinney got a written promise to appear in court.