Marion man charged with a sex offense

A Marion man is accused of a sexual assault against a teenager, authorities said on Friday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Alkire charged 38-year-old Mitchell Alan Wilson of Marion with felonious second degree forcible sex offense and misdemeanor sexual battery.

He was held on a $250,000 secured bond.

On April 20, a report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office alleging Wilson had sexually assaulted a teenaged victim, according to a news release.

Wilson was arrested the following day. Lily’s Place in Marion assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the Investigation.

