Marion man charged in theft of four-wheeler

A Marion man has been charged with stealing a four-wheeler and other items, authorities said Friday.

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Dylan James Matthews, 24, address listed as Hampton Ridge Drive in Marion, with breaking and entering, larceny and larceny after breaking and entering.

An Old Fort man reported on Tuesday, Aug. 18, that someone stole a Honda four-wheeler and other items from his Hoyles Orchard Road property.

The victim located his ATV on Jacktown Road and notified authorities.

The four-wheeler was recovered from the Jacktown Road home of Robert Luther Dover Jr., 51, who was previously charged in this case with possession of stolen goods and damage to personal property.

Further investigation led to Matthews, who actually broke into the victim’s home and stole the four-wheeler, as well as a TV, ammunition, a chain saw and other tools.

A court official set a $6,000 bond.