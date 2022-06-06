Marion man charged following stabbing, according to report

A Marion man faces assault and drug charges and a woman reported she had been stabbed, authorities said on Monday.

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 60-year-old Russell Floyd Freshour of Marion with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Detective Chris Taylor charged Freshour with felonious possession with the intent to manufacture sell or deliver a schedule II controlled Substance and felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

He was held a $30,000 secured bond.

On May 24, deputies met with a female victim at McDowell Mission Hospital. She had sustained stab wounds to her chest and reported Freshour was the suspect.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Freshour’s residence and located him hiding in the woods. He was arrested without incident. The search of his residence turned up a knife believed to be used in the stabbing and methamphetamine, according to the news release.

“Great job by our deputies and detectives on this case. Their swift action and investigation brought a bad situation to an end quickly with an arrest!” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety website showed Freshour has one previous felony drug conviction and one misdemeanor conviction.