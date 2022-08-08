 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion man charged following domestic dispute

A Marion man has been charged with strangling his wife and driving while impaired, authorities said Monday.

Lt. Jason Cook with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 62-year-old David Carrol Watson of Marion with felonious assault by strangulation.

He was initially placed on a 48-hour hold.

On July 24, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic disturbance at Watson’s residence. He was spotted on the highway by deputies in his vehicle and a traffic stop was made.

Watson was charged by the N.C. Highway Patrol with driving while impaired. A further investigation of the disturbance call revealed Watson had assaulted and choked his wife, according to the news release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database turned up no previous convictions.

David Carrol Watson

