Marion man arrested for second time in 10 days. Police seize drugs, guns

Officers with the N.C.Probation and Parole as well as investigators with the Marion Police Department conducted a search of 374 Seagle Street, the home of Jonathon Boyd, and arrested the 32-year-old man for the second time in 10 days.
A previous search of the home resulted in Boyd being arrest on charges ranging from felony drug violations to weapons charges. The second search, again located narcotics and weapons inside and around the home, which resulted in Boyd being arrested, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.
Erin Brown, 35, was also arrested at the home.
Investigators located weapons inside of a storage building. The weapons were found hidden inside a compartment in the floor of the building. Two of the firearms located were involved in previous incidents reported to police.
One firearm had been reported stolen from a previous breaking and entering to a home located inside the city. The second weapon had been used in a previous home invasion that had occurred at Boyd's home in April. Boyd failed to turn over the weapon to law enforcement. Boyd did receive additional charges based upon the discovery of these weapons -- Possession of stolen firearm and obstruction of justice).
The McDowell County Department of Social Services was also called to respond to the residence.
Boyd and Brown were each charged with 1 count of the following charges:
-Possession of firearm by felon
-Possession of methamphetamine
-Felony maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance
-Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
-Misdemeanor fail to store a firearm to protect a minor
Boyd and Brown were placed into the custody of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office under the following bonds:
-- Boyd $95,000.
-- Brown $33,000.
