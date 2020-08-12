Marion man accused of stealing a walrus skull

A Marion man is accused of stealing a walrus skull and burning an outbuilding.
Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Chad Alan Yates, 44, address listed as Mount Pleasant Church Road in Marion, with two counts each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering and one count of burning other buildings
The victims in these cases were Yates’s parents, who also live on Mount Pleasant Church Road.
On Wednesday, July 8, the suspect went into the house and stole a walrus skull and an undisclosed amount of money. Then, on Wednesday, July 15, Yates set fire to his parents’ outbuilding.
Yates got a $40,000 bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.