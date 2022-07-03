Know who owns this truck? McDowell deputies would like to meet that person.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying the owner of a vehicle spotted at the site of some property damage.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at least two unknown subjects in an early 90s model Toyota 4X4 truck, gray or silver in color, damaged property at the Crooked Creek Fire Department in the Crooked Creek community, according to a news release.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.