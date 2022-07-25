 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Know this man? Introduce him to a Marion PD detective

  • Updated
The Marion Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the individual pictured. If you have any information, call Detective Niki Kinman at 828-652-5205.

