Know this man? Introduce him to a Marion PD detective

The Marion Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the individual pictured. If you have any information, call Detective Niki Kinman at 828-652-5205.
featured editor's pick
The Marion Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the individual pictured. If you have any information, call Detective Niki Kinman at 828-652-5205.
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
A Nebo man serving 30 years in federal prison for child pornography was sentenced to another 20 years in McDowell County Superior Court for ch…
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying the owner of a vehicle spotted at the site of some property damage.
Nearly a week later, police are releasing more details about a bizarre incident at Target, saying for the first time that someone was actually shot during the incident.