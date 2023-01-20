Know this guy? How about this truck? McDowell County Sheriff's Office needs help in theft case

The individual pictured is a person of interest in the recent theft of a 1999 F350 stolen from Cumberland Sand & Gravel in the Glenwood area.

Anyone with information that can help identify this suspect or locate this truck is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME(652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.