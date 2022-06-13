 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Know these folks? McDowell County Sheriff's Office would like to meet them

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying these individuals so they can have a chat with them.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying these individuals who are wanted for questioning about a break-in.

Anyone with information that can help identify these suspects is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

