Know these folks? McDowell County Sheriff's Office would like to meet them

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying these individuals who are wanted for questioning about a break-in.

Anyone with information that can help identify these suspects is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.