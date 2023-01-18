 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

Know them? McDowell deputies would like to chat with them about a missing catalytic converter.

  • 0

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying these individuals who are wanted for questioning.

19 interest-p3.jpg

Surveillance screenshot

The two individuals pictured are persons of interest in the recent theft of a catalytic converter in the U.S. 70 East area of Nebo.

19 interest-p2.jpg

Surveillance screenshot
19 interest-p1.jpg

Surveillance screenshot

Anyone with information that can help identify these suspects is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Greta Thunberg briefly detained at German coal mine protest

Recommended for you