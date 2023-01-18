Know them? McDowell deputies would like to chat with them about a missing catalytic converter.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying these individuals who are wanted for questioning.

The two individuals pictured are persons of interest in the recent theft of a catalytic converter in the U.S. 70 East area of Nebo.

Anyone with information that can help identify these suspects is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.