Detective Matthew Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 47-year-old Damon Tyler Birdsong of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Birdsong was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

On April 18, detectives, along with Deputy Burnette and K-9 Kessy, assisted Community Supervision officers with a search of Birdsong’s residence. Kessy alerted inside the residence for the presence of narcotics. A search turned up methamphetamine.

A check of the N.C. Department Public Safety offender database shows Birdsong has previous convictions for assault, damage to property and drug offenses.