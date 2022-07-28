'Horrific assault' at McDowell assisted-living facility leads to attempted murder charge

An attack at an assisted living center in McDowell left one resident with severe head injuries and her alleged attacker jailed on an attempted first-degree murder charge, authorities said in news release on Thursday.

Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 40-year-old Jacob Douglas Carpenter of Shelby with attempted first-degree murder. A magistrate set bond at $400,000.

On July 10, deputies and detectives responded to an assault call at Cedarbrook Residential, an assisted living facility in Nebo. A female resident was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville with severe head injuries. An investigation by detectives uncovered video evidence of the assault, according to the news release.

“This was a senseless and horrific assault. I am proud of Detective Brown and our team for their hard work in this matter,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.

Carpenter's only previous conviction was for communicating threats in 2011, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Information on the victim's current condition was not immediately available.