STATESVILLE – A convicted child predator is going away for a long time.

Vincent Deritis, 33, of Hickory, N.C., was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for the sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Deritis was also ordered to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in North Carolina and South Carolina, and Chief Reed Baer of the Hickory Police Department joined U.S. Attorney King in making Tuesday's announcement.

According to court documents, evidence presented at trial and Tuesday's sentencing hearing, between October 2018 and March 2019, Deritis created child pornography of an unknowing minor victim on three occasions.

On April 3, 2019, law enforcement armed with a warrant, searched Deritis’ residence. A forensic analysis of electronic devices seized from the defendant’s home and files in his cloud storage account revealed that Deritis possessed images and videos of the minor victim naked while getting in or out of the shower, photos of the minor’s genitalia, and thousands of images of child pornography Deritis had downloaded from the internet.

On June 22, 2022, a federal jury convicted Deritis of three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

“Deritis is a child predator who caused a minor victim substantial harm,” said U.S. Attorney King. “Protecting children and holding perpetrators accountable is a priority for my office. Federal prosecutors work hand-in-hand with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute child exploitation cases, and our victim assistance unit ensures that victims and their families receive the support and assistance they need throughout the court process and beyond.”

Deritis is currently in federal custody. He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

In making Tuesday's announcement, U.S. Attorney King commended HSI and the Hickory Police Department for their investigation of the case.