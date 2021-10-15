 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have you seen these fossils stolen from a McDowell County home?
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Have you seen these fossils stolen from a McDowell County home?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A McDowell residents fossils are missing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Marion resident reported on Thursday, Oct. 7 that several items were stolen from their residence on Sugar Cove Road in Marion, according to a news release from The McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

A large orthoceras fossil, a large purple amethyst geode fossil, both weighing approximately 40 pounds each, a zebra print handbag and a sterling silver, beaded belt were reported stolen.

Anyone with information concerning the crime, suspects or whereabouts of the property is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics