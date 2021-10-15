Have you seen these fossils stolen from a McDowell County home?

A Marion resident reported on Thursday, Oct. 7 that several items were stolen from their residence on Sugar Cove Road in Marion, according to a news release from The McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information concerning the crime, suspects or whereabouts of the property is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.