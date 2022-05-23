Grand jury indicts Old Fort man in child sex case

An Old Fort man has been indicted by a grand jury following an investigation into sexual abuse of minor, according to court records.

James Robert Hollifield III, 33, of Old Fort, was indicted on one count each of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child.

The role of the grand jury is to determine whether probable cause exists for trial. At least 12 grand jury members must agree that there is probable cause in order for the case to move forward. If 12 or more jurors agree, the grand jury returns a “true bill of indictment” and the district attorney may continue with the prosecution. In McDowell County, a grand jury is called at least once a month. Indictment information, once released, is public information.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Billie Brown charged Hollifield III after an allegation of sexual abuse of a prepubescent female who was an acquaintance of Hollifield was reported to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office in February 2022.

An investigation led to the arrest of Hollifield later that same day. The McDowell County Child Advocacy Center “Lily’s Place” of Marion assisted with the investigation.

According to a check of the N.C. Public Safety’s offender site, Hollifield’s previous criminal record consists of two driving while impaired convictions, one in 2007 and one in 2012.

The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in McDowell County:

Timothy James Beaty, 44, of Tanya Drive, Nebo, one count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Gage Blanton, 19, of Wolfe Road, Shelby, one count each of breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm.

Cody Thomas Brown, 27, of Mae Drive, Nebo, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance and one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Charles Robert Brown Sr., 56, of Mae Drive, Nebo, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell Schedule II controlled substance, and one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Eric Michael Brown, 28, of Tatertown Loop, Nebo, one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked.

Jacob Chenning Cable, 29, of North Main Street, Marion, two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of first-degree trespassing, two counts of simple assault, two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of first-degree trespassing.

Peggy Lee Cantrell, 36, of Grassy Hollow Drive, Marion, two counts of obstruction of justice.

Sara Conner, 36, of Jenny Lind Drive, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

John Harold Daniels III, 49, of Kevin’s Court, of Marion, two counts each of habitual felon, felony conversion and obtaining property by false pretense.

Sharron Bryant Goodlett, 36, of Boulder Drive, Nebo, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises.

Roby Kenneth Greer, 45, of Sugar Hill Road, Marion, one count of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.

Robert Deon Hunter, 46, of Morehead Road, Marion, four counts of habitual felon.

Jarrett Edward Jesner, 49, of West Court Street, Marion, driving while license revoked, felony hit and run causing injury, driving while license revoked and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.

Jonathan Jahue McCarson, 34, of Maple Avenue, Marion, one count of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Dakota McCool, 30, of McEntire Road, Old Fort, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Steven Lynn Milam, 48, of Hicks Chapel Loop, Marion, one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Richard Noblitt, 53, or Walkertown Road, Old Fort, three counts each of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Kenneth Richard Litzenberger, 61, of Ridge Street, Marion, two counts each of felony statutory sex offense of a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child

Nathan Eugene Owens, 32, of U.S. Highway 126, Nebo, one count of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering,

Dawn Cody Riddle, 50, of Spaulding Road Apartments, Marion, one count each of felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell an illegal substance, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Gustavo Pavon Rojas Jr., 25 of State Street, Marion, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun.

Renee Lynn Stevens, 51, of Circle Street, Marion, felony possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, and possession with intent to sell methamphetamine.

Harry Dwight Young, 33, of Polly Noblitt Drive, Old Fort, assault inflicting serious injury on a police officer, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked, fictional tag.