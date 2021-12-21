Grand jury indicts McDowell woman following break-ins

The role of the grand jury is to determine whether probable cause exists for the charge. At least 12 grand jury members must agree that there is probable cause in order for the case to move forward to trial. If 12 or more jurors agree, the grand jury returns a “true bill of indictment” and the district attorney may continue with the prosecution. In McDowell County, a grand jury is called at least once a month. Indictment information, once released, is public information.