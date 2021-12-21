Grand jury indicts McDowell woman following break-ins

A McDowell woman has been indicted on several offenses stemming from an August break-in, according to court records.
Olivia Michelle Bryan, 21, of Tatertown Loop, Dysartsville is indicted on two counts each of injury to personal property, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and injury to real property.
A Nebo man reported on Jan. 1, 2020 that someone broke into his Brackett Town Road residence, a shed and vehicles on the property and stole approximately $10,000 worth of items, including tools, clothing, jewelry, coins, household goods, collectibles and electronics.
An investigation led to Bryan and her boyfriend at the time, 28-year-old Nickolas Charles Hall, according to records.
Some of the stolen property was recovered.
The following true bills of indictment were handed down by a grand jury in December:
Mickey Burns, 38, of Riverhill Drive, Marion, one count possession of methamphetamine.
Matthew Hughes, 40, of Plato Drive, Marion, one count of indecent liberties with a child.
Kenneth Wayne Tipton, 41, of Oak Dale Road, Old Fort, one count of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and fictitious tag.
Ronnie James Williams, 49, of Lindsey Lane, Nebo, three counts of habitual felon.
The role of the grand jury is to determine whether probable cause exists for the charge. At least 12 grand jury members must agree that there is probable cause in order for the case to move forward to trial. If 12 or more jurors agree, the grand jury returns a “true bill of indictment” and the district attorney may continue with the prosecution. In McDowell County, a grand jury is called at least once a month. Indictment information, once released, is public information.