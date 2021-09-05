Grand jury indicts Marion man on sex offense. Others face a variety of charges.

● Cody McKinney, 27, of Lytle Mountain Road, Marion, one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle and habitual felon.

● David Eugene McKinney, 53, of Wall Poole Road, Marion, four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of larceny of a firearm, two counts of habitual felon, one count of breaking and entering, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of misdemeanor larceny and one count of possession of stolen goods.

● Jarkeese Montra Rascoe, 26, of Old Glenwood Road, Marion, one count each of malicious conduct by a prisoner and habitual felon.

● William Ray Riddle, 57, of California Avenue, Marion, one count each of expired registration, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to half-ounce.

● Jonathan Trey Sloan, 34, of Dobbins Street, Marion, one count of habitual felon.

● Heather Nicole Taylor, 39, of Sommerset Park, Old Fort, one count each of possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting public officer.

● Daniel Thrall, 30, homeless, of Marion, one count each larceny by anti-inventory device and shoplifting.