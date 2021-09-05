Grand jury indicts Marion man on sex offense. Others face a variety of charges.

A Marion man charged with sex offenses involving an underaged girl in May was recently indicted by a grand jury.
Enrique Morales, 51, of Circle EM Street, Marion, is facing two counts each of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.
In May, Detective Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Morales after he was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage female acquaintance.
Morales remains in custody under a $400,000 bond.
The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in the McDowell County Courthouse in August:
● Alexandria Bennick, 20, of Holiday Shores Avenue, Nebo, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.
● Tina Bielski, 40, of Youngs Ridge Road, Old Fort, one count of possession of methamphetamine.
● Tommy Lynn Burleson, 44, of Cherokee Way, Marion, one count each of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and habitual felon.
● April Nicole Chrisawn, 38, of Sagebrush Drive, Marion, one count each of removing or tampering with a sex offender satellited-based monitoring device and failure to register as sex offender.
● John Edward Conner, 24, of Reel Hollow Road, Marion, one count each of possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
● William Luther Dover, 52, of Jacktown Road, Marion, one count of possession of methamphetamine.
● Joseph Guzman, 52, of Robin Drive, Marion, one count each of indecent liberties with a child and felony disseminate obscenity.
● Jessica Lindsay Harris, 28, of Robertson Drive, Old Fort, one count each of possession of methamphetamine, flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, resisting public officer and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
● Robert Deon Hunter, 46, of Haywood Street, Asheville, one count each of communicating threats, intoxicated and disruptive, assault on a female, assault on a government official and resisting a public officer, and two counts each of simple assault and malicious conduct by a prisoner.
● Eric Wayne Lee, 50, of CE Goode Road, Marion, one count each of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance.
● Ion Edins McClellan, 43, of Old Glenwood Road, Marion, three counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner and one count of habitual felon.
● Cody McKinney, 27, of Lytle Mountain Road, Marion, one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle and habitual felon.
● David Eugene McKinney, 53, of Wall Poole Road, Marion, four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of larceny of a firearm, two counts of habitual felon, one count of breaking and entering, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of misdemeanor larceny and one count of possession of stolen goods.
● Jarkeese Montra Rascoe, 26, of Old Glenwood Road, Marion, one count each of malicious conduct by a prisoner and habitual felon.
● William Ray Riddle, 57, of California Avenue, Marion, one count each of expired registration, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to half-ounce.
● Jonathan Trey Sloan, 34, of Dobbins Street, Marion, one count of habitual felon.
● Heather Nicole Taylor, 39, of Sommerset Park, Old Fort, one count each of possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting public officer.
● Daniel Thrall, 30, homeless, of Marion, one count each larceny by anti-inventory device and shoplifting.
● Patrick Gregory Wallace, 52, of Irmo, South Carolina, one count of possession of methamphetamine.
● Roy Eugene Watts, 55, of Catawba Way, Marion, one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine.
● Ronnie James Williams, 49, of Lindsey Lane, Nebo, three counts of habitual felon.