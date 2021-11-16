Grand jury indicts Marion man in wreck that killed dog

A Marion man has been indicted on a cruelty to a animals charge after authorities said he struck and killed a man’s pet with his vehicle earlier this year, according to court documents.

Wayne Gilbert Lassiter, 54, of Justice Road, Marion, was indicted by a McDowell grand jury on one count each of cruelty to animals and habitual felon. According to the habitual felon indictment, Lassiter has been convicted of multiple robbery and breaking and entering charges dating back to 1996.

Early on the morning of June 1, William Owensby was walking his dog Polly, a Shih Tzu, on his property along U.S. 70 West between Pleasant Gardens and Greenlee. It was 5:41 a.m.

“It was basically a routine morning,” he told The McDowell News in August.

But it suddenly became anything but routine when a car driven by Lassiter traveled left of center and ran off the highway. It traveled across Owensby’s driveway and hit a mailbox and rocks used for landscaping before coming to a stop in a nearby stream, striking Polly along the way.

“She started walking back to me and basically the car came across the property and hit poor Polly,” said Owensby. “I picked her up and she died where she was at.”