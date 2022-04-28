Former McDowell Register of Deeds charged with assault in Yancey County

Former McDowell Register of Deeds Tonia Hampton has been charged with second-degree trespass, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon following an incident that occurred last September in Yancey County.

On Monday of this week, Hampton surrendered herself to the Yancey County Sheriff's Office, where she was processed, taken before the magistrate, and served with a warrant for arrest, according to Major Ryan Higgins.

Higgins added she was booked at the Yancey County jail. She then received a $2,500 unsecured bond and was processed and released, according to Major Mark Geouge, jail administrator.

Hampton was served with a warrant for these charges on Monday but the warrant for her arrest was issued on Sept. 30, 2021. All three of the charges are misdemeanors.

The warrant was issued because of an alleged incident that happened on Sept. 30 of last year. According to the warrant, Hampton remained unlawfully and willfully on the premises of Kristen Amelia Cummings, located at 706 U.S. 19E in Burnsville, after she was notified by Cummings not to be there.

According to the warrant, Hampton “unlawfully and willfully did threaten to physically injure” Cummings by stating “YOU NEED TO GET OUT OF MY FACE. I’LL SHOOT YOU.”

“The threat was made in a manner and under circumstances which would cause a reasonable person to believe that the threat was likely to be carried out and the person threatened believed that the threat would be carried out,” reads the warrant.

The warrant states that Hampton assaulted Cummings with a deadly weapon: a Hyundai Santa Fe by “bumping the victim with her vehicle and not stopping after hitting her.”

The warrant does not state why this incident happened or the circumstances surrounding it.

The McDowell News has attempted to reach out to Hampton for her explanation of this incident.

In an email to The McDowell News, she stated “I have NO IDEA who this person is, this is ANOTHER ‘FALSE’ political ploy, to ruin my name.”

Hampton told The McDowell News to reach out to her lawyer Donnie Laws of Burnsville. She added “There will be no other comment given until this case is proven to be more lies.”

The McDowell News has attempted twice to reach Laws about this matter. As of late Thursday afternoon, he has yet to return phone calls.

The McDowell News has also attempted to reach Cummings for her account of what happened. She has not answered messages or returned phone calls.

What is unknown is why this incident occurred and why it took so long for the warrant to be served. Also, it is unknown if Cummings was injured.