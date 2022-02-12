Former Marion woman found not guilty of 22 sex charges

“This has been a very long and difficult journey. Mr. Evans, his wife Tami, and Lucy and Jordan have all supported me and my family with concern and detail to the entire case. The closing argument that took two hours came from Mr. Evans' heart. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the 14 jurors (2 alternates) for their attentiveness and interest in the outcome of the lengthy trial. Each day I wrote a verse in the Bible on my pad of paper, so when things got difficult I could draw strength on the Lord. Thursday morning Mr. Evans asked what notes I had. He read my verse and said to me, ‘I hope I can be the Lord’s instrument for you today.’ During this trial, I was informed that my oldest son Kaleb had went to be with the Lord. This now had truly become the worst week of my life. The judge graciously gave me a day to grieve as the trial had to move on. My family and friends sat in a room off of the courtroom reading and praying while deliberations took place and by the end of the day God had the Victory, I owe it all to Him. Now is a time for all parties to heal. We will continue to pray for all parties involved as we have all these 6 years. I would like to thank the Sheriff’s department for taking good care of me while I was in isolation for 14 days. Sheriff Buchanan came by daily to bring me water, paper, pencil and reading materials.”