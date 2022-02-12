Former Marion woman found not guilty of 22 sex charges

A former Marion woman was found not guilty on 22 charges of sexual assault against her son during a jury trial in McDowell County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Three days before that verdict, her son, who testified earlier in the trial, died of what authorities say was an accidental overdose. On the same day of the verdict, a man charged with murder for supplying the drugs to the overdose victim, was found dead in the McDowell County Detention Center.
Amanda Elaine Collins, 49, of Florida, was found not guilty by a jury on four counts of statutory rape, two counts of a statutory sex offense, four counts of incest, five counts of felony child abuse by sexual act and seven counts of indecent liberties with a child. One count of indecent liberties was dismissed at the close of state’s evidence, according to Collins’ attorney, Krinn Evans.
After nine days of testimony, the jury returned a not guilty verdict on all counts after an hour and a half of deliberation. The McDowell News reached out to Collins through text and she sent this statement:
“This has been a very long and difficult journey. Mr. Evans, his wife Tami, and Lucy and Jordan have all supported me and my family with concern and detail to the entire case. The closing argument that took two hours came from Mr. Evans' heart. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the 14 jurors (2 alternates) for their attentiveness and interest in the outcome of the lengthy trial. Each day I wrote a verse in the Bible on my pad of paper, so when things got difficult I could draw strength on the Lord. Thursday morning Mr. Evans asked what notes I had. He read my verse and said to me, ‘I hope I can be the Lord’s instrument for you today.’ During this trial, I was informed that my oldest son Kaleb had went to be with the Lord. This now had truly become the worst week of my life. The judge graciously gave me a day to grieve as the trial had to move on. My family and friends sat in a room off of the courtroom reading and praying while deliberations took place and by the end of the day God had the Victory, I owe it all to Him. Now is a time for all parties to heal. We will continue to pray for all parties involved as we have all these 6 years. I would like to thank the Sheriff’s department for taking good care of me while I was in isolation for 14 days. Sheriff Buchanan came by daily to bring me water, paper, pencil and reading materials.”
The state’s witness in the case, Amanda’s son, Kaleb Collins, 23, of Marion, testified against his mother during the trial after coming forward with the allegations in 2015, resulting in her arrest and an almost half-a-million-dollar bond. He claimed the incidents occurred between Dec. 1, 2011 and Jan. 31, 2012 when he was 12 years old. He didn’t report the crimes until he was 17 years old, and on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2020 after attending the trial most of the week, he was found dead at his father’s house.
“We fought for Kaleb because we believed in him, and the evidence corroborated his allegations,” said District Attorney Ted Bell. “In early 2016 Kaleb was diagnosed with PTSD and other psychological issues stemming from these events. He suffered setbacks that prevented the case from being able to go to trial in the time following. It took Kaleb many years to become strong enough to testify against his mother. This was a very emotional and traumatic case for Kaleb and his family, and our deepest sympathies are with his family.”
Kaleb’s father and stepmother, Karl and Katie Collins, told The McDowell News they his story was true. One fact all parties involved can agree on is that too much time had passed for this trial to go to court.
“We stand by Kaleb 100 percent no matter what the jury thought. We loved and supported our son and continue to know his story was true. We are thankful he had the opportunity to share what he went through on the stands. He was terrified but was so proud of himself after he spoke,” said Katie. “These assaults happened years ago, when he was a child, not the 23 year old that was there (on the stand). I do believe the jury got it wrong. I don’t blame them, I’m not angry, it is what it is, and now we are just taking the time to mourn our son and thanking God that he wasn’t there to witness the disappointment and to feel that no one believed him. That would have devastated him. We are just so thankful he no longer has to worry about it. It took a long time for him to tell us what happened to him, and that is common in sexual assault victims. A lot of the details I learned in the trial, because he did not want to tell us, but his story never changed.”
Kaleb was found in his dad’s pool house unresponsive on Sunday, dying from what appears to be an accidental drug overdose. She said detectives told her that Kaleb went out to buy marijuana, but came home with what he thought to be Xanax pills. A full toxicology and autopsy report is underway.
Katie describes the last week they spent with Kaleb, most of which was sitting through the trial.
“He testified on Monday, he attended the trial for a little while throughout the week, but it was hard for him to sit through it. He seemed like he was OK. Saturday we went out to lunch, all of us together, and he was joking and laughing. He didn’t talk about the trial a lot,” Katie said. “(We were told) at midnight, he left our home and met up with a friend to buy some marijuana, and they rode around for about 30 minutes. He came back home, and he purchased, from what I have been told, two tablets stamped to look like Xanax. We can only assume that whatever was in it had fentanyl. His friend who sold him the drugs texted Kaleb an hour later and said he should only take a half, and Kaleb said he had taken a whole one.”
About 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, Katie’s other son went out to the pool house to see if his brother was awake. She said he came into the house and said “Mom, I think Kaleb is dead.”
“I didn’t know what to think and I took off running and Kaleb’s friend was performing CPR, but I knew it was too late,” Katie said. “It was just like he was asleep and stopped breathing. As soon as the first responders got there, he told Kaleb’s friend to stop because he was gone. Karl was in church and I just kept calling him and I was hysterical. It was just horrible.”
As a result of Kaleb’s death, Jose Jovanny Camarena, 26, of Nebo, was charged with second-degree murder on Monday, according to a warrant filed at the McDowell County Courthouse.
On Wednesday, Camarena was found dead in his cell. In a press release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, detention staff found Camarena unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning and immediately began administering life saving measures and called EMS. Camarena was transported to Mission Hospital McDowell where he was declared deceased, the release states. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate Camarena’s death and the investigation is ongoing.
The McDowell News also attempted to contact Camarena’s family but was unsuccessful.
“I don’t think we know how to feel about this, but I do feel terrible for his (Camarena) family. There is no one in our family that would have wanted another family to bury their young son this week,” said Katie. “We really just miss Kaleb and want to mourn him and figure out what to do next. I do feel he (Camarena) is responsible because he didn’t sell Kaleb what he thought he had.”
Katie said now they are focusing on mourning Kaleb and becoming closer as a family with their four children. A civil suit against Amanda Collins has been filed by Katie and Karl Collins for her to relinquish her parental rights for her 14 year old daughter. That case is still pending. Amanda and Karl have another son who is 20 years old.
“Kaleb is still with us in every way possible and we will not stop talking about him or act like he didn’t exist,” Katie said.
She said the family would like to start a non-profit group in Kaleb’s name to promote healing in others.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory in Marion. A celebration of life will be held following the visitation at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Collins Family Cemetery. The Collins family invites anyone to join the receiving friends who can share a memory of Kaleb. To read the full obituary, visit https://www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com/.