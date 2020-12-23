Five charged with kidnapping, injuring McDowell man

Five people were jailed after a McDowell man said they stormed into his home armed with a shotgun and brass knuckles, held him captive, robbed him and broke his nose, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Derrick McGinnis of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 21-year-old Joseph Farrakhan Hardy, address listed as Baldwin Avenue in Marion; 19-year-old Brayan Jesus Gomez, address listed as Ross Street in Morganton; 19-year-old Christian Dewayne Sigmon, address listed as Pea Ridge Road in Morganton; and 19-year-old Ahmad Karreim Washington, address listed as Reds Hill Road in Marion, with assault on a female, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

McGinnis also charged Flora Thalia Mejia, 19, address listed as Seagle Street in Marion, with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

At 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, a Reds Hill Road resident reported that people broke into his home, restrained him, brandished a shotgun and brass knuckles, robbed him and assaulted him, leaving him with a broken nose. The men also assaulted a female resident of the house.