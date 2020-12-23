 Skip to main content
Five charged with kidnapping, injuring McDowell man
Five people were jailed after a McDowell man said they stormed into his home armed with a shotgun and brass knuckles, held him captive, robbed him and broke his nose, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Derrick McGinnis of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 21-year-old Joseph Farrakhan Hardy, address listed as Baldwin Avenue in Marion; 19-year-old Brayan Jesus Gomez, address listed as Ross Street in Morganton; 19-year-old Christian Dewayne Sigmon, address listed as Pea Ridge Road in Morganton; and 19-year-old Ahmad Karreim Washington, address listed as Reds Hill Road in Marion, with assault on a female, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

McGinnis also charged Flora Thalia Mejia, 19, address listed as Seagle Street in Marion, with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

At 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, a Reds Hill Road resident reported that people broke into his home, restrained him, brandished a shotgun and brass knuckles, robbed him and assaulted him, leaving him with a broken nose. The men also assaulted a female resident of the house.

It was determined, during the investigation, that a couple of the suspects were acquainted with the victims.

A court official set Hardy’s bond to $140,500; Gomez’s bond to $205,000; Sigmon’s bond to $205,000; Washington’s bond to $140,500 and Mejia’s bond to $200,000.

24 Ahmad Karreim Washington.jpg

Ahmad Karreim Washington
24 Brayan Jesus Gomez.jpg

Brayan Jesus Gomez
24 Christian Dewayne Sigmon.jpg

Christian Dewayne Sigmon
24 Flora Thalia Mejia.jpg

Flora Thalia Mejia
24 Jospeh Farrakhan Hardy.jpg

Joseph Farrakhan Hardy
