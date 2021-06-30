 Skip to main content
Five arrested in connection with theft of child's four-wheeler in McDowell
How many people does it take to steal a kid’s ATV? Five, according to charging documents.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 24-year-old Christian David Powser, address listed as Spicewood Drive in Nebo, and 21-year-old Hunter Jackson Welch, address listed as U.S. 221 South in Marion, with larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Hicks also charged 31-year-old Jacob Lee McNeilly, address listed as U.S. 70 East in Nebo; 27-year-old Jordan Anne Miller, address listed as U.S. 70 East in Nebo; and 43-year-old Michael Scott Nichols, address listed as Ridge Street in Marion, with possession of stolen goods.

A Nebo man reported on Monday, March 8 that someone stole a child’s ATV from his property.

Witnesses saw a suspicious truck in the area after the four-wheeler was stolen, which eventually linked these five to the crime.

The ATV was recovered.

Bond information was not available.

