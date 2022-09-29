Federal judge sentences Marion man to 13 years in prison. Defendant guilty of trafficking in meth.

ASHEVILLE — A Marion man will spend more than 13 years in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine, authorities said Thursday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Michael Wayne Noblitt, 43, of Marion, to 160 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine, announced Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

According to court documents and Thursday’s court proceedings, in November 2019, an individual contacted law enforcement to report that Noblitt was trafficking methamphetamine in Rutherford County.

Over the course of the investigation into Noblitt’s drug trafficking activities, law enforcement learned that Noblitt was also responsible for shooting at a dwelling, which Noblitt admitted to during a telephone conversation with the individual who reported him to law enforcement.

According to court records, on Nov. 25, 2019, law enforcement arrested Noblitt on outstanding warrants. At the time of his arrest, law enforcement seized from Noblitt more than 70 grams of methamphetamine and a Ruger .380 caliber pistol.

On June 6, 2022, Noblitt pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is currently in custody and will be transferred to the Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

In making Thursday's announcement, King thanked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the Rutherfordton Police Department for their investigation of the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Pritchard of the U.S. attorney’s office in Asheville prosecuted the case.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database, Noblitt has a long criminal record dating back to 1997, including convictions in several counties for a crime against nature, multiple forgeries, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense related to coins, resisting an officer, breaking into motor vehicles, wanton injury to personal property, common law robbery, drug possession, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving offenses and being a habitual felon.