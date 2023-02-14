For 10 weeks, Eastfield fifth-graders participated in the Drug Abuse Resistance Program (DARE) and held a graduation program for their participation on Jan. 27.
The DARE program was taught by Officer Mike Hensley and Officer Jon Padgett of the Marion Police Department to all of the fifth-grade students at Eastfield Global Magnet School. During the 10-week program, students are required to actively participate in all of the lessons and complete an essay reflecting on what they have learned.
DARE builds within the students responsible characteristics that they can carry with them to the middle school level. The DARE Program focuses mainly on quality decision making and responsibility. Throughout the program, different topics are covered such as decision making, peer pressure, communication skills, bullying and stress management.
DARE always ends with a graduation ceremony, awards are given for the top essays submitted and certificates are awarded to all graduates. The event was followed by a small reception for students and staff with cake and cupcakes from The Carolina Baking Company.
This year’s top essays winners were Addison Taylor, Athena Tomas and Mayra Baez. In addition, Addison Taylor won overall for Best Essay.
“We are very proud of all our students and their hard work during this program,” said Sally Cocklin, counselor at Eastfield.
Here are the latest graduates:
Kendra Hughes’ ClassAbisai Charicata
Alejandra Gomez
Charlie Browne
Cristian Gabriel
Isaiah Dehart
Marley Wilson
Mayra Baez
Melody Corman
Opal Motter
Reese McKinney
Monica Fernandez’s ClassAthena Tomas
Beatrice Osarekhoe
Bennett Tippey
Charles Dirhold
Emily Hernandez-Enriquez
Jesus Ramirez
Mackenzie Roland
Olivia Darsey
Peyton Burden
Sebastian Cocklin
Shannon Chaffin’s ClassAaron Perez
Addison Taylor
Brian Magana
Charlton Bowman
Daimen Stout
Danny Gabriel Gutierrez
Deetya Bhattarai
Elias Urbina
Evelyn Duran
Josue Santa Clara
Kandra Mason
Landon Hicks
Tiffani Buchanan
Violet Dixon
Yulbin Gonzalez