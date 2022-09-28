Defendant gets 19-plus years in Asheville gun heist

An Asheville man was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for a gun heist that also involved a former Old Fort resident, federal authorities said in a news release.

Jesse Lynn Williams, 34, of Asheville, was sentenced to 235 months in prison last week for his role in the burglary of an Asheville gun store, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also ordered Williams to serve three years under court supervision after he is released from prison.

According to filed court documents and the sentencing sentencing hearing, Williams organized the burglary of Carolina Guns and Gear West, LLC (Carolina Guns and Gear), a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) located at 3106 Sweeten Creek Road, in Asheville.

Williams recruited his two co-defendants, Lyron Deshawn Greenlee and Alexa Rae Basillo, to assist him with the burglary. Court records show that on Jan. 7, 2022, Williams broke into the gun store and stole 33 firearms, while Greenlee and Bassillo served as lookouts or drivers during the burglary.

As part of the planning and preparation for the burglary, Williams and Bassillo customized satellite map imagery of the area surrounding the gun store, which diagrammed the location of the store and avenues of approach and escape near the store, authorities said.

The maps also identified where co-conspirators would be stationed as lookouts. Court records also show that Williams, assisted by Bassillo, acquired tools and equipment for the break-in, including two-way radios which co-conspirators used to communicate over the course of the burglary.

According to court documents, immediately after the burglary, Williams, Greenlee, and Bassillo traveled to Greenlee’s residence, where they divvied up the stolen firearms.

According to a previous story, law enforcement determined that Greenlee received eight of the stolen firearms, two of which Greenlee sold to his co-defendant, Bernard Eugene Carson, 33, of Morganton and formerly of Old Fort, a person who is not permitted to own a firearm due to prior criminal convictions.

Carson has several drug convictions as well as a conviction for second-degree rape in McDowell County, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

To date, law enforcement have recovered eight of the 33 stolen firearms.

On Jan.10, 2022, law enforcement arrested Williams and Bassillo while the two were in Bassillo’s parked vehicle. At the time of the arrest, law enforcement recovered from the vehicle a firearm stolen from the gun store, a crowbar, bolt cutters, and other items used in the burglary, a homemade silencer, a loaded pistol, and a loaded SKS rifle that belonged to Williams.

On April 13, 2022, Williams pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from an FFL and aiding and abetting, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. Greenlee was sentenced earlier this month to eight and a half years in prison. Bassillo and Carson are currently awaiting sentencing.