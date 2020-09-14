Clarification: Nebo man accused in 2019 check case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office issued the following clarification Monday afternoon:

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Devon Miller, 28, address listed as Briar Patch Lane in Nebo, with larceny and forgery.

Miller was later indicted by a grand jury for larceny of chose in action.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2019, it was reported that someone stole checks from the Dover Insulation mailbox on U.S. 70 West.

Dover Insulation received a copy of one of the checks, which had been altered to “Devon Miller” in the “Pay To The Order Of” section.