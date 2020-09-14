 Skip to main content
Clarification: Nebo man accused in 2019 check case
Clarification: Nebo man accused in 2019 check case

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office issued the following clarification Monday afternoon:

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Devon Miller, 28, address listed as Briar Patch Lane in Nebo, with larceny and forgery.

Miller was later indicted by a grand jury for larceny of chose in action.

                On Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2019, it was reported that someone stole checks from the Dover Insulation mailbox on U.S. 70 West.

                Dover Insulation received a copy of one of the checks, which had been altered to “Devon Miller” in the “Pay To The Order Of” section.

Joseph Devon Miller

