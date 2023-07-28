A man who was mistakenly released from jail earlier this week turned himself in early Friday morning.

Dennis James Danner, 42, was mistakenly released from the Burke County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to Sheriff Banks Hinceman.

Jail staff realized the mistake around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and started searching for Danner, Hinceman said.

He turned himself into the jail around 3 a.m. Friday, Hinceman said.

Danner was released from the jail after another inmate with a similar name was supposed to be released following a Monday court appearance, Hinceman said. Jail staff released Danner instead of the correct inmate.

Hinceman said Danner will not face any charges related to leaving the jail.

Danner had been in custody under a $2,500 secured bond for two counts of probation violation and three counts of communicating threats.

When he turned himself in Friday, Danner was served with an outstanding warrant that was unrelated to leaving the jail, Hinceman said.

Danner posted his bond Friday morning and was released from custody.